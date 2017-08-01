Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Education Ministry: No textbook change to fact on Dr M as father of modern Malaysia

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Tuesday August 1, 2017
DAP's Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng had asked if former prime minister-turned-government critic Dr Mahathir would still be credited for modernising Malaysia in textbooks. — Bernama picDAP's Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng had asked if former prime minister-turned-government critic Dr Mahathir would still be credited for modernising Malaysia in textbooks. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — School textbooks will still retain mention of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the “Father of Malaysia’s Modernisation”, the Education Ministry said today.

The ministry said it would not change the fact as it is still relevant information.

“The writing of the Education Ministry's (MoE) textbooks is based on curriculum documents and factual truths which happened at that specified time.

“The fact is still relevant and is maintained in MoE’s textbooks,” its minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said in a written statement.

He was responding to DAP's Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng who asked the ministry if former prime minister-turned-government critic Dr Mahathir would still be credited for modernising Malaysia in textbooks, as well as facts on his 22-year service.

