Ministry mulls formulating education framework for children from birth to three years

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid hold a press conference. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Jan 25 — The Education Ministry is looking into the need to formulate a special education framework for children from birth to three years to ensure that appropriate education can be given to the children as a preparation to enter preschool.

Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the framework was necessary to ensure the continuity of early childhood education was not interrupted, thus completing the country’s education system.

Mahdzir, who is currently in United Kingdom for a working visit and attending the Education World Forum (EWF) 2017 in London, said there was a clear framework on early childhood education for children from birth to three years in the UK.

“We want to set a foundation to develop the children. There should also be a suitable system and teachers with a degree in early childhood education,” he said in a statement here today.

While in the UK, Mahdzir also visited the Busy Bees Nursery School Westminster, London, a care centre for children from birth to three years.

Mahdzir said the Ministry of Education would discuss with the Women, Family and Community Development and PERMATA about the possible framework.

At present, he said children from birth to three years in Malaysia were being sent to child care centres which did not have any special education system.

Mahdzir on Tuesday delivered a speech at the EWF 2017 titled ‘Early Development of Children’ in which he stressed that the Education Ministry would continue forging smart partnerships with the private sector to ensure that the number of preschools was sufficient to meet the rising demand for early childhood education.

The cooperation, he said, had so far seen an increase in enrollment of children with special needs in preschool from 846 in 2015 to 918 in 2016. — Bernama