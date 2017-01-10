Education Ministry moves to decentralise some matters

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid says state education departments and district offices will have more power through a restructuring process. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — The Education Ministry will empower state and district offices with greater autonomy through a restructuring exercise, Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said today.

He said the move was done to decentralise several matters that can be decided at the state or district level.

“For instance, if a school is on fire, decisions need to be made but then you have to write to the PPD (district education offices), after that JPN (state education departments), and then to the ministry.

“For me this is unnecessary. If a school on fire, and the (cost of the damage) is RM1.2 million, decide at the state level and the ministry will give the money.

“There are too many bureaucracies,” he told reporters here today after delivering the ministry's 2017 new year message.

He, however, said not everything will be decentralised as matters like the Form Five Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will remain centralised.

“Previously when it comes to assessment, everything is given to the examination board, so like school-based assessment...schools can do the assessment,” he added.

He said the ministry will finalise details of the restructuring in the near future and an announcement will be made on the matter.

The proposal was approved by the Public Service Department (JPA) on December 14 last year.