Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Education Ministry moves to decentralise some matters

BY MELATI A. JALIL

Tuesday January 10, 2017
02:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The reason for having ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ in Muslim namesThe reason for having ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ in Muslim names

Fifa backs Infantino’s plan to expand World Cup to 48 teamsFifa backs Infantino’s plan to expand World Cup to 48 teams

The Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like BieberThe Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like Bieber

The Edit: Inside job? Kardashian chauffeur among 17 nabbed for heistThe Edit: Inside job? Kardashian chauffeur among 17 nabbed for heist

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid says state education departments and district offices will have more power through a restructuring process. — Bernama picEducation Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid says state education departments and district offices will have more power through a restructuring process. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — The Education Ministry will empower state and district offices with greater autonomy through a restructuring exercise, Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said today.

He said the move was done to decentralise several matters that can be decided at the state or district level.

“For instance, if a school is on fire, decisions need to be made but then you have to write to the PPD (district education offices), after that JPN (state education departments), and then to the ministry.

“For me this is unnecessary. If a school on fire, and the (cost of the damage) is RM1.2 million, decide at the state level and the ministry will give the money.

“There are too many bureaucracies,” he told reporters here today after delivering the ministry's 2017 new year message.

He, however, said not everything will be decentralised as matters like the Form Five Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will remain centralised.

“Previously when it comes to assessment, everything is given to the examination board, so like school-based assessment...schools can do the assessment,” he added.

He said the ministry will finalise details of the restructuring in the near future and an announcement will be made on the matter.

The proposal was approved by the Public Service Department (JPA) on December 14 last year.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline