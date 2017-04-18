Education Ministry looking into case of schoolboy allegedly isolated by teacher

Datuk Chong Sin Woon was reported saying he is ‘very concerned’ of a case where a Johor schoolboy harboured suicidal thoughts after being isolated by his teacher. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― A Johor schoolboy aged nine who harboured suicidal thoughts after his teacher purportedly asked his classmates to ostracise him has grabbed the Education Ministry's attention.

The boy's father claimed that the Moral Education teacher in a Chinese primary school made the boycott call in February after his Standard Three son spoke to a classmate, The Star reported today.

The father whose name was only given as Lee said his son revealed the incident in March, adding that the once-cheerful boy had become withdrawn.

“Imagine hearing my nine-year-old son telling me that he is better off dead and that he wants to jump off the school building,” the 40-year-old man was quoted saying .

The father claimed that no action was taken by the school authorities despite three visits in which he even spoke to the headmaster and deputy headmaster requesting a public apology from the teacher, who was also alleged to have called the boy useless.

He said his child had visited a private clinic for counselling thrice and will be taken to a government hospital for a full psychiatric evaluation.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon was also reported saying he is “very concerned over this allegation”.

The Star reported Johor Education Department director Shaharudin Sharif saying he is aware of the case, and added that investigations will take time.