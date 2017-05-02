Education Ministry, Jakim to discuss terms of reference for registration of religious schools

Tahfiz schools have been thrusted under the spotlight following the tragic death of student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi in Kota Tinggi, Johor, last week. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, May 2 ― The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will discuss the terms of reference for the registration of tahfiz schools with a view to place them under one institution.

Minister of Education Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said this was decided after he had a meeting ith Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom yesterday.

“The terms of reference include the provision of infrastructure, curriculum and teachers,” he told a press conference after the conference of principals and headmasters of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama and Government-Assisted Religious Schools, here today.

Mahdzir had told reporters that he would be meeting with Jamil Khir soon to discuss the registration of private and independent tahfiz schools.

