Education Minister: No need to replace school days lost due to floods

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said schools that had to close due to floods need not replace the lost school days as they come under leave due to flood disaster. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPASIR MAS, Jan 5 — Schools that had to close due to floods need not replace the lost school days as they come under leave due to flood disaster, said Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

“So far a total of 72 schools in Kelantan and Terengganu had to shut down due to the flood disaster,” he told reporters after visiting flood victims sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kedai Tanjong here today.

Mahdzir said 38 of the schools were being used as temporary flood relief centres to accommodate flood victims.

“It is estimated that some 15,000 students in Kelantan and Terengganu were affected in the flood disaster in the east coast since Sunday (January 1),” he said.

The new school term for Kelantan and Terengganu started on January 1 as New Year’s Day is not a public holiday in the two states.

Mahdzir added that with the improving weather, it was likely that the schools that had to close could reopen next week after the floodwaters subsided.

On damage suffered by the schools concerned, Mahdzir said the two state education departments must file in damage assessment reports without delay so that the repair work and replacement of facilities likes desks and chairs and other equipment could be expedited.

“My ministry will provide fast-tracked allocations for this purpose,” he said. — Bernama