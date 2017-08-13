Education Minister: No need to bring bullying cases to ministry

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said cases of bullying in schools should be resolved by the school concerned. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPADANG BESAR, Aug 13 — Cases of bullying in schools should be resolved by the school concerned, the District Education office or the State Education Department, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said today.

He said there was no need to send such cases to the ministry to be settled.

“What is important is for the school, the District Education Office (PPD) the State Education Department (JPN) to be firm, even if to a stage of expelling the student, there is no need to say sorry or to apologise, “ he told reporters after opening the Padang Besar Umno divisional delegates conference here today.

Likewise, he said, the setting up of a special unit to address the problem was also unnecessary as the existing procedures were adequate, while the school, PPD and JPN have the power to made decisions on the matter,’ he said.

He was responding to questions on cases of bullying involving school students.

On another development, Mahdzir said the education department in all states had been instructed to monitor the weather condition in their respective areas and to take necessary preparations in case of floods to ensure students were able to sit for their Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), to be held soon.

He also said construction of the Bukit Chabang Sports School in Beseri would resume after a new contractor had been appointed by the Finance Ministry following the failure of the previous contractor to complete the project.

Earlier in his speech, Mahdzir, who is Umno Supreme Council member, said Umno, as the backbone of the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, had always carried out transformation to enhance the country’s education sector.

“Efforts are always made to improve the education system and curricula. The policy implemented includes the requirement for a pass in Bahasa Malaysia at all examination levels, including in vernacular schools,” he added. — Bernama