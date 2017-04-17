Education minister mulls reviving civic education

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (second left) looking at models of SJK (C) Stampin buildings located within a new township. On his left is SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, April 17, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, April 17 — Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said his ministry is considering the reintroduction of civic studies to strengthen national unity and integration among the young.

He said the ministry agreed with the observations made by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamid recently that there are shortcomings in the national education policy with regards to encouraging unity.

The minister added that programmes such as the student integration and unity plan were not effective as they were not available at all schools.

“Perhaps, we need to seriously consider bringing back the teaching of civic studies or other programmes that will help toward the objective of national unity,” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony for new buildings for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Chinese) Stampin here today.

Mahdzir said racial integration in Sarawak is never a problem because the various races have assimilated well among themselves over the years.

“Take for example of a case involving a church and a mosque in Miri, built next to each other.

“On Sunday, the mosque would open its gates to allow the Christians to use its car parks and on Friday, the church would do the same to allow the Muslims to use its compound to park their cars,” he said.

The construction of the buildings of SJK (C) Stampin, costing RM17 million, is expected to be completed in May next year.

When completed, the school will have 30 classrooms to accommodate about 1,000 students.

The school buildings will be built by a private developer free of charge after a land swap.