Education is developed regardless of race, religion, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said national education should be given priority irrespective of race and religion. — Bernama file picHUTAN MELINTANG, May 6 — The Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said national education is an important matter and it should be given priority irrespective of race and religion in the country.

He said, in the context of education, it should not be linked to the question of race or the geographical location of an individual.

“Besides religion, the parliamentary constituency of Bagan Datuk was given priority on education from the past to the present.

“We want to focus on education as it is the best approach to improve the social status of the people regardless of their backgrounds,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, was speaking at the presentation of 50 full scholarships to Bagan Datuk youths contributed by Lim Kok Wing University.

About RM80,000 worth of scholarships were offered to students selected to undergo programmes offered by the university at certificate, diploma and bachelor’s degree level.

He said the people should set aside their differences and accept education as the approach to improve their social status.

“I thanked the university founder, Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing for his full scholarship offer to students in Bagan Datuk.

“These opportunities were given to Malay, Chinese and Indian students in Bagan Datuk to enter the university,” he said.

He also urged community leaders of various races in the country including non-governmental organisations to set aside their political differences to improve the social status of the people via education. — Bernama