Ecstasy pills worth RM120,000 seized, suspect detained in Kelantan

Police recovered the package, containing six transparent plastic packets filled with ecstasy pills. — AFP file picKOTA BARU, Jan 4 — An attempt by a man to evade arrest by throwing a package containing ecstasy pills proved futile when police recovered the drug, worth RM120,000, in Kampung Tasik Hulu, Gual Sitok, Rantau Panjang yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said police also arrested the suspect, aged 45, in the 7 pm incident.

He attributed the arrest and seizure to intelligence work by Eighth Battalion General Operation Force (GOF) along the Malaysia-Thai border in Kelantan.

Speaking to reporters at the state police contingent headquarters here today, that police recovered the package, containing six transparent plastic packets filled with ecstasy pills.

He said the suspect would be in remand for seven days to facilitate investigation.

In another development, Hasanuddin said police seized a certain amount of syabu during a patrol at Jalan Kampung Tendong, Pasir Mas, at about 12.30am yesterday.

The police saw a suspicious man by the road side and went to approach him, but the suspect fled while throwing something into the bush area nearby, he said.

He said police searched the area and found a bag containing syabus.

There was also an identity card of a 54-year-old man, he added. — Bernama