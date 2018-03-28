EC’s redelineation proposal passed by Dewan Rakyat

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak tabled the Election Commission (EC) redelineation report in Dewan Rakyat today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Election Commission (EC) redelineation report which proposes to change the electoral boundaries was passed by Dewan Rakyat, today.

Attempts by the opposition to delay the debate and passing of the report were unsuccessful when it was passed with 129 majority votes, compared to 80 votes against in a bloc voting.

In this case, a simple majority of 111 lawmakers was needed for the matter to be passed by the Dewan Rakyat.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak tabled the report, and seven Opposition and seven Barisan Nasional lawmakers debated on the report for 10 minutes each.

The report was presented to the Members of parliament on Thursday and was embargoed for a week.

Once passed, the EC would present the redelineation motion to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to obtain his royal consent.

The Parliament sits again tomorrow morning.