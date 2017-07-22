EC’s electoral roll destruction could haunt them in judicial review bid, says DAP MP

DAP's Ong Kian Ming pointed out that the EC had yesterday admitted during a court proceeding to destroying the electoral rolls used in redelineation exercises in 1994 and 2003. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Election Commission’s (EC) admission to destroying electoral rolls used in the past two redelineation exercises could bite them at the next court challenge by Selangor, DAP’s Ong Kian Ming asserted today.

The Selangor government’s judicial review application against the EC’s ongoing boundary redrawing exercise is still pending at the courts.

“By admitting that it has destroyed previous records of voters, including details containing the addresses of these voters, the Election Commission may have opened the door for its ongoing delimitation exercise to be questioned under the grounds of use of a defective electoral roll to conduct the delimitation exercise,” Ong said in a statement.

In yesterday’s hearing at the Court of Appeal, the PKR-led Selangor government lost its bid to have the EC disclose more information regarding 136,272 voters in the state.

But Ong said that the EC’s admission can now be used in the state government’s judicial review bid against the whole redelineation exercise.

The use of defective electoral roll to conduct the exercise is one of the four grounds for the judicial review, for which the proceedings were temporarily halted while Selangor sought more information on the voters from the EC in a separate court case.

“The judicial review in the High Court will continue. In the worst of circumstances, even if the High Court rules against the Selangor government, the EC must complete two rounds of a public hearing including a public display of maps and relevant information between rounds one and two before the delimitation exercise for Peninsular Malaysia can be completed. This gives time for the Selangor government to mount an appeal all the way up to the Federal Court if necessary,” he said further.

The EC has faced a slew of legal challenges that has delayed the completion of its redelineation process. The last electoral redelineation happened in 2003, 14 years ago.

The proposed redrawn electoral borders are expected to be used for the 14th general elections, due by mid-2018.