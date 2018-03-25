Economy successful despite uncertainties, says Johari

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said despite the economic unpredictability, the country has managed to achieve its Key Performance Indicator targets to develop the economy.— Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The country’s economy is successful despite recent economic uncertainties, said Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He said despite the economic unpredictability, the country has managed to achieve its Key Performance Indicator targets to develop the economy.

“We managed to secure a 5.9 per cent in economic growth last year despite facing currency fluctuations and uncertainties in the commodities markets and geopolitics.

“For a country to develop its infrastructure, we need to have the necessary ‘modal’ (capital) and for that we have done well,” Johari told reporters after officiating The Malaysian National Cooperative Movement (Angkasa) Federal Territories’ Conference here today.

Also present were Angkasa’s President, Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah, and its Vice-President, Datuk Kamarudin Ismail.

Johari was asked to comment on the recent tabling of the National Transformation Programme Annual Report 2017 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Meanwhile, he said, the co-operatives (co-ops) had contributed RM140 billion to the economy as of this year.

“Every year when we table the budget, we allocate funds to help entrepreneurs in the country to set up more businesses,” Johari added.

Earlier, in his speech, Johari told some 300 Angkasa delegates that co-ops played a major role in the development of the country’s economy.

He said Angkasa could assist graduates venture into the business world to create the concept of “entrepreneurs birth entrepreneurs” as the way forward.

“Many graduates today are jobless, The job market is hard, therefore these graduates could look into the possibility of going into business,” he said.

Johari said in order for the country to continue achieve economic advancement, it must adhere to four principles — political stability, maintain a stable financial system, a good education and a healthy nation. — Bernama