EC wins redelineation exercise appeal against Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Election Commission (EC) today won an appeal to not produce one of the six types of information sought by the Selangor government over the alleged unconstitutional redelineation exercise.

A three-member bench at the Court of Appeal led by Justice Mohd Zawawi Mohd Salleh said the EC is not required to provide a database of the locality codes and locality names of the 136,272 Selangor voters for the last two redelineation exercises of Peninsular Malaysia in 2003 and 1994.

“We allow the EC’s appeal and set aside the High Court’s order,” Mohd Zawawi was quoted as saying in Free Malaysia Today.

The court also dismissed the state government’s appeal to examine EC chairman Mohd Hashim Abdullah. It provided no reason for doing so.

“We dismiss the respondent’s appeal and affirm the decision of the High Court,” Mohd Zawawi was quoted as saying, referring to the Selangor government.

Mohd Zawawi reportedly gave the verdict after both sides had completed their submission.

State executive councillor Elizabeth Wong reportedly said she was shocked by the ruling and added that the state will discuss with its lawyers before deciding on the next course of action.

On March 9, the High Court granted an order for the EC to produce one of the six types of information sought by the Selangor government in its discovery application to obtain various information for its lawsuit against the EC and to cross-examine the EC chair.

Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan had rejected the Selangor government’s bid to compel the EC to produce the remaining five types of information, including the database of addresses of all 136,272 voters, their voter registration documentation, and the Electoral Geographical Information System computer software application built and used by the EC in the redelineation exercise.

The discovery application said that the information sought was necessary due to disputes over facts and the accuracy of claims by those being sued by the Selangor government, adding that the cross-examination of the EC chair was necessary to resolve a dispute on whether there were unlawful changes to the records of voters’ localities.

Last October 19, the Selangor government filed its lawsuit against the EC, the EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah and EC secretary Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh over the alleged unconstitutional redelineation exercise.

In his previous affidavit to support the Selangor government’s legal challenge against the EC’s proposed redelineation exercise, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali argued that the EC had acted unconstitutionally by using a “defective” electoral roll containing 136,272 voters without their corresponding addresses listed.

Highlighting that the voters with missing records of residential addresses accounted for a high proportion of total voters in seats such as Sungai Air Tawar (38.93 per cent), Permatang (29.71 per cent), Sabak (26.04 per cent), Azmin had said the defective electoral roll would invalidate the EC’s proposed bid to redraw boundaries of electoral constituencies and shift voters around in Selangor.

Subsequently, the EC had in its affidavit replied that the lack of full addresses of voters was due to the EC’s 2002 shift from a manual system to electronic system and confirmed that voter registration documents have been destroyed.

Today, government lawyer Amarjeet Singh reportedly said that government departments would not keep records after seven years.

“The 1993 and 2004 electoral rolls information is not there by operation of law,” he was quoted as saying.