EC to establish more Election Academy branches

Mohd Hashim said the academy would no longer just hold courses for EC staff but will meet the people to explain the various stages of an election. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Election Commission (EC) will open more branches of the Election Academy at the zone or state levels to help the public understand better the functions of the EC and election-related matters.

Its chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said the academy would no longer just hold courses for EC staff but will meet the people to explain the various stages of an election.

“We at the EC will strengthen the academy and explain to the public, especially the younger generation the workings of an election, how electoral boundaries are drawn up and how registration (of voters) is done.

“This is so that the people are not left out of the election process and what the EC is continually doing,” he said in an interview programme “A Session with the EC” aired on TV1 last night.

The Election Academy was launched in 2007 to help EC officers and staff as well as members of political parties create greater awareness among the public, especially students and voters of the importance of their involvement in the election process. — Bernama