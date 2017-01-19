EC: Tanjong Datu by-election on Feb 18

Adenan (centre) died of heart complications on January 11, just a few months after he led Barisan Nasional to a landslide victory at the state polls. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — The Tanjong Datu state seat by-election will be held on February 18, the Elections Commission (EC) announced today.

Nomination will be held on February 4 and early voting on February 14. This will give competing parties 10 days to campaign.

"We hope all parties abide by the law," EC chairman Datuk Hashim Abdullah said when announcing the dates.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, popular former Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Adenan died of heart complications on January 11, just a few months after he led Barisan Nasional to a landslide victory at the state polls, winning 72 out of the 82 state legislative seats.

It was his first state election as chief minister since his appointment on February 28, 2014.

Adenan retained the Tanjong Datu seat in last year's state polls with an overwhelming majority of 5,892 votes against PKR's Jalzolkipli Numan, who managed to scrape only 468 votes from the 6,905 who turned up to vote.

There were 9,899 eligible voters in the constituency, according to election tracking website undi.info.

Born on January 27, 1944, Adenan took over from long-serving Chief Minister Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, who is now the state governor.

During his administration, Adenan had strongly pushed for state autonomy.