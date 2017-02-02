Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

EC sells 14 nomination forms for Tanjung Datu by-election

Thursday February 2, 2017
05:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

PAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalisedPAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalised

ProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan FazuraProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan Fazura

The Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwindThe Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwind

After 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional footballAfter 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional football

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUCHING, Feb 2 — Seven people, including a representative of the Barisan Nasional, have bought 14 sets of nomination form up to today for the Tanjung Datu state by-election this month, according to the Election Commission.

Sarawak EC director Datuk Takun Sunggah said to Bernama today that each of the seven people bought two sets of the form.

Nomination for the by-election is on Saturday (February 4) and polling on February 18.

The by-election is being held following the death of the assemblyman and Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem on January 11.

Adenan polled 6,360 votes in the state election in May last year to beat his opponent, Jazolkipli Numan of PKR, by a majority of 5,892 votes.

Takun said 250 EC staff would be deployed for the by-election. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline