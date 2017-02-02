EC sells 14 nomination forms for Tanjung Datu by-election

KUCHING, Feb 2 — Seven people, including a representative of the Barisan Nasional, have bought 14 sets of nomination form up to today for the Tanjung Datu state by-election this month, according to the Election Commission.

Sarawak EC director Datuk Takun Sunggah said to Bernama today that each of the seven people bought two sets of the form.

Nomination for the by-election is on Saturday (February 4) and polling on February 18.

The by-election is being held following the death of the assemblyman and Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem on January 11.

Adenan polled 6,360 votes in the state election in May last year to beat his opponent, Jazolkipli Numan of PKR, by a majority of 5,892 votes.

Takun said 250 EC staff would be deployed for the by-election. — Bernama