EC says not its job to police premature flag wars

Barisan Nasional flags are seen along a road in Putrajaya March 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 ― The Election Commission (EC) said it was not empowered to pursue political parties for prematurely installing flags and banners ahead of the general election.

In a statement, EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said it was instead the local authorities’ responsibility to act against offenders.

“The EC does not have the jurisdiction to enforce actions against any parties, to order that the posters and flags be taken down, because the powers allocated to the EC can only take effect during the official election period, as stipulated under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“The official campaign period only starts on the candidate nomination day, and ends at midnight before polling day,” Mohd Hashim said.

The general election must be called on or before June 24, failing which Parliament will be dissolved automatically and polls held within 60 days.

Although the prime minister has not called for an early dissolution, flags and other election materials have already sprung up in various locations across the country.