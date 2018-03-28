Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

EC says no need for two Sabah by-elections

Wednesday March 28, 2018
05:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Bank Negara: Malaysia’s economy is set to grow by 5.9pc

The Edit: Who dared to bite Beyonce?The Edit: Who dared to bite Beyonce?

The Edit: Robots and the future of elder careThe Edit: Robots and the future of elder care

The Edit: Game changer for those with MSThe Edit: Game changer for those with MS

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Elections Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said the EC will not hold by-elections for the Apas and Paginatan state seats in Sabah. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng Elections Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said the EC will not hold by-elections for the Apas and Paginatan state seats in Sabah. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — The Election Commission will not hold by-elections for the Apas and Paginatan state seats in Sabah as they have fallen vacant within two years of the dissolution of the state legislative assembly, said EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah.

He also said that the speaker of the state legislative assembly had not notified the EC on the need to fill the vacancies.

The Apas seat became vacant after the assemblyman, Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan, 56, died on March 14.

The Paginatan seat fell vacant after the assemblyman, Sabah Resource Development and Information Technology Minister Datuk Siringan Gubat, 68, died on March 21.

Mohd Hashim said in a statement today that the EC decided that the by-elections would not be held. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram