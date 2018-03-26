EC: Registration for postal voting now open for employees of nine departments, agencies

Barisan Nasional flags are seen at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Employees of nine departments and agencies who are eligible to vote and required to be on duty on polling day can apply for postal voting, with the application to be submitted at least five days before nomination day, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The departments and agencies concerned are the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Prisons Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Health Department (government hospitals and clinics only), Auxiliary Police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Immigration Department, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the National Registration Department (only for staff at Urban Transformation Centre).

Employees of the departments and agencies concerned can apply by filling in Form 1C which can be downloaded from the EC website, said the EC, in its #infopru14 posting on its official website www.facebook.com/Pilihanrayaumumke14/.

The completed forms are to be sent to the EC headquarters Menara SPR, No 2 Jalan P2T, Presint 2, Pusat Pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan, 62100 Putrajaya (u.p. Unit Pengurusan Undi Pos) or through email at upup@spr.gov.my or fax to 03-88810424/ 0399/ 0394/ 0386/ 0369.

All applications received will be processed and the applicants would be informed on the status of their application.

For any inquiry, the public can call 03-88810081 or email to upup@spr.gov.my, it said.

Another category of postal voters is for election workers, police and the army personnel who cannot go for early voting and media practitioners and they are required to apply through Form 1A.

The completed Form 1A must be submitted to the Returning Officer’s office at their respective polling areas.

The closing date for this category is on nomination day. — Bernama