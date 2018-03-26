EC: Postal voting applications will not be entertained once Parliament is dissolved

To apply for the postal voting facility, applicants must be a registered voter under the regular or absent voter category, and had been in Malaysia or returned to Malaysia not less than 30 days within five years prior to the dissolution of the 13th Parliament or State Assembly. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Applications for postal voting from Malaysians residing abroad, received after midnight on the day Parliament is dissolved, will not be processed, said the Election Commission (EC).

The applicant must also be living abroad but those living in southern Thailand (Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Songkhla and Satun), Singapore, Brunei and Kalimantan province, Indonesia are not eligible for the facility and must return to Malaysia to cast their vote on polling day .

According to the EC, applications must be submitted using Form 1B — Postal Voting Application Form (Overseas Postal Voter) which can be downloaded from the EC website.

“The completed application forms must be sent to EC headquarters in Putrajaya via email to upup@spr.gov.my, or by fax to 03-8881 0424/0399/0394/0386/0369, or mail to Suruhanjaya Pilihan Raya Malaysia, Menara SPR, No 2 Jalan P2T, Presint 2, Pusat Pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan, 62100 Putrajaya (u.p. Unit Pengurusan Undi Pos Luar Negara),” according to # infopru14 on EC Facebook page at www.facebook.com// Pilihanrayaumumke14/.

“Every application form received will be processed by the EC and the applicant will be notified whether their application has been approved or otherwise. However, Malaysians who have registered as absent voters abroad are considered as postal voters and as such they need not apply,” the EC said.

The EC also advised all Malaysians who have registered as absent voters abroad to update their address in the country of residence through the EC Complaint and Inquiry System on the EC official portal.

“To update on the latest address abroad, applicants must attach (upload) a copy of their passport for verification.

“The updates are needed so that the postal ballot papers for the 14th General Election could be sent to the correct addresses,” added the EC.

For enquiries the public may contact the EC at 03-88810081 or email to upup@spr.gov.my. — Bernama