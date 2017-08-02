EC: No, GE14 not on Oct 13 this year

The 14th general election must be called by August next year. — Picture by Farhan Najib YusoffKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Election Commission (EC) today denied that the 14th general election will be held on Oct 13 this year, after a video recording purportedly showing its officers at a pre-election briefing made its rounds on social media.

An unnamed announcer in the 39-second video said that early voting will be held on October 11 this year, and that voting day will be held two days later, on October 13.

“I hereby announce that early voting will be held on October 11, 2017 and voting day on October 13, 2017, voting centres will be notified...” said the unnamed announcer in the video.

An aide to EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah confirmed the authenticity of the video contents, but said that it was merely a simulation exercise ahead of GE14.

“It is just a simulation exercise to registrar officers in Kelantan recently. Only an exercise.

“There are some naughty people (trying to spread rumours),” the aide told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

In the last general election, Barisan Nasional won 133 seats in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat against the then Pakatan Rakyat’s 89 in the 13th general election. It however won just 49 per cent of the popular vote.