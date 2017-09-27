EC: More studies needed before introducing electronic voting

Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said more studies were needed on the method before the authorities approve of its use in the future. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 — Electronic voting or e-voting will not be carried out any time soon in Malaysia, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

Its chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said more studies were needed on the method before the authorities approve of its use in the future.

“Elections are really sensitive in our country. You need to research the success rates of countries which implement this first before doing it here,” he told a press conference here.

He said not all countries have been successful with such a system, adding that some had even reverted to their original voting systems, but did not give any examples.

Mohd Hashim said public perception towards the EC also needed to change before introducing e-voting as it might lead to more controversy.

He also said current laws needed to be amended to introduce e-voting, but was sceptical the proposal would be passed in Parliament.

“If we want to do it, we have to amend several laws, would the amendments be a success?” Mohd Hashim asked.

He said neither the ruling Barisan Nasional or the Opposition has two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat to secure passage of the amendments.

He also said the EC will be inviting international observers for the 14th general elections, but indicated that the invitations will only be to those who have welcomed Malaysia to monitor their polls previously.

“We invite those who have invited us. Those who don’t invite us, for what do we want to invite?” Mohd Hashim said.