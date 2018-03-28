EC moots expanding Selangor urban seats to over 100,000 voters

The Election Commission’s redelineation proposal will create constituencies with up to 150,000 voters if it is passed. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― The Election Commission (EC)'s redelineation proposal tabled in Parliament today will see a drastic increase of voters in several urban parliamentary seats in Selangor.

This will in effect create constituencies that would have up to 150,000 voters if it is passed.

The report, which took the EC two years to prepare, mostly proposes changes of boundaries in Selangor, a state that has been won by the federal Opposition coalition in the last two elections, with five parliamentary seats going through name changes and nine state seats also being renamed.

The second most affected state is Johor that will have two Parliamentary seats renamed, in addition to eight state seats.

The proposal does not suggest additional seats in both parliamentary and state levels, which means that the draft order to gazette the new boundaries can be passed by Dewan Rakyat with a simple majority as opposed to a two-thirds majority.

In Selangor, the EC is proposing changing the Petaling Jaya Utara constituency to Damansara, the Serdang seat to Bangi, the Kelana Jaya seat to Subang, the Subang seat to Sungai Buloh, and Petaling Jaya Selatan to be known as just Petaling Jaya after this.

Damansara would become the biggest constituency in Selangor and also Peninsular Malaysia, having 150,439 voters, a significant increase in voter base compared to the 84,456 voters Petaling Jaya Utara currently has.

The proposed Petaling Jaya seat would have 129,363 voters, as compared to 78,404 voters Petaling Jaya Selatan currently has.

Similarly, Subang would have 128,330 voters, compared to the current name for the seat, Kelana Jaya, having 101,603 voters.

Bangi will have 146,168 voters compared to Serdang which now has 139,013 voters.

Klang, another urban seat, will also see a drastic increase in registered voters due to the change of boundaries despite having its name maintained. The constituency currently has over 98,000 voters, but this will increase to 136,222 voters.

The Sungai Buloh seat will see a decrease in voters, from 129,846 voters under its current name of Subang, to only 73,448 voters.

For the state of Selangor, the EC's proposal has reverted to its first recommendation in changing boundaries in the state, which drew widespread objections, and not its second recommendation list which was prepared recently.

However, for the state seats in Selangor, the final proposal consists a mix of adoptions from both the first and second recommendations.

The nine state seats affected by name changes are Batu Caves (changed to Sungai Tua), Chempaka (changed to Pandan Indah), Bangi (changed to Sungai Ramal), Damansara Utama (changed to Bandar Utama), Sungai Pinang (changed to Bandar Baru Klang), Kota Alam Shah (changed to Sentosa), Seri Andalas (changed to Sungai Kandis), Sri Muda (changed to Kota Kemuning), and Teluk Datuk (changed to Banting).

All the nine state seats and five parliamentary seats that are being renamed in Selangor are currently held by opposition representatives from Pakatan Harapan and PAS.

Most other states only had minimal changes, with the exception of Johor, where among the changes includes the renaming of Gelang Patah, the seat currently held by DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang, to Iskandar Puteri. It will see a marginal increase in voters from 114,000 voters to 119,000 voters.

The EC had proposed its second renewed recommendation lists for most of the other states apart from Selangor.