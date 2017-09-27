EC launches app for voter status, poll results

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah (centre) displays a smartphone with the EC’s new app. — Picture by Kamles Kumar

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 — The Election Commission (EC) introduced a mobile application today for voters to check their registration status and obtain election results.

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said the “MYSPR SEMAK” application will also include information such as voters’ voting centres and “live” updates to elections.

He explained that this will minimise dependency on unofficial sources for polling outcomes that could cause confusion.

“Some of the things are not true and the messages received are not accurate. With this application, they (voters) can access it themselves and know the results accurately,” he said during a press conference at the commission’s headquarters here today.

Mohd Hashim also expressed hope that the transparency of the app will help combat the negative public perception of the EC as biased.

The application was mooted after various public grouses regarding results during the last general election, he explained.

The application is available now on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Malaysians can already check their voting status via text messaging as well as the EC’s official website.

They can also do so manually at the commission’s booths and offices throughout the country.