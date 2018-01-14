EC completes inquiry into objections over Selangor electoral boundaries

Mohd Hashim said 116 eligible representations on objections were invited to attend the inquiry session held from Dec 27 last year to Jan 9. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — The Election Commission (EC) has completed its first local inquiry into objections over the proposed redelineation of electoral boundaries for parliamentary and state constituencies in Selangor.

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah in a statement today said 116 eligible representations on objections were invited to attend the inquiry session held from Dec 27 last year to Jan 9.

Following this, the EC would display the proposed recommendations for electoral boundaries for parliamentary and state constituencies in Selangor for a month, starting tomorrow until Feb 14 at places stated in a notice which would be published in local newspapers tomorrow (Jan 15), he said.

Mohd Hashim added the notice on the review and objection for the second time would also be published on the EC official website on the same date.

He said a total of 2,078,311 voters in the current Electoral Roll endorsed by the EC and gazetted on May 13, 2016 would be used in the redelineation review.

Any objection to the recommendations can be made by the parties stated in the Federal Constitution, namely, the state government, local authorities or a group of 100 people or more whose names are in the current electoral roll.

"All objections must be submitted in writing and addressed to the state election director within one month of the publication of the notice," he added. — Bernama