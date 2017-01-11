EC awaits official notification on vacancy of Tanjung Datu state seat

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on the vacant Tanjong Datu state seat following the death of Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said in a statement today the EC takes note of the announcement of the death of Adenan.

“The EC will await for official notification from the Speaker of the Sarawak State Assembly regarding the death and vacant Tanjong Datu seat.”

Mohd Hashim said any further information on the matter will be made from time to time.

Adenan, 72, died at about 1.20pm today in Sarawak Heart Centre, Kota Samarahan, Kuching, due to cardiac complications. — Bernama