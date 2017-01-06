East Malaysian opposition group seeks registration

STAR president Lina Soo says she hopes more opposition parties will join Saksama after it has been registered. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Jan 6 — The Saksama group comprising local opposition parties submitted an application to be formally registered by Registrar of Societies (RoS) last month, State Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo said today.

“We hope to have Saksama registered before the coming election, which we expect to be held this year, so we can contest using a common symbol,” she told Malay Mail Online.

Apart from STAR, the other parties in Saksama are Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah and Malaysian United People’s Party (MUPP), a national party based in Sabah.

“We are hoping to have more opposition parties joining Saksama after it has been registered,” she said, adding that Philip Among, president of MUPP, was picked as protem president Saksama, the short name for Sarawak, Sabah and Malaya, while she was appointed protem deputy president.

Soo predicted that Saksama will give a strong challenge in Sabah, but not in Sarawak.

“The political situation in Sabah is rather fluid, with regional sentiments running high, even overdrive,” she added.

She said her party will avoid clashes with local opposition parties but not against the peninsular-based DAP and PKR.

Soo also said her party’s application to change its name to Sarawak Reform Party (REFORM) was rejected by the RoS, which did not explain the decision.