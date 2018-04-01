East Coast Rail Link may be scrapped if Pakatan Harapan wins GE14, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Pakatan Harapan does not rule out the possibility of scrapping the ECRL project if the opposition pact wins the 14th General Election. — Picture by Razak Ghazali. PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — Pakatan Harapan does not rule out the possibility of scrapping the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project if the opposition pact wins the 14th General Election (GE14).

Its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the RM55 billion ECRL — spanning 688 kilometres and encompassing some parts of Selangor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan — was a waste.

“If we think logically, who wants to spend 14 hours on a train from Kota Bharu, Kelantan to Port Klang, Selangor compared to approximately 30 minutes by flight?

“We will review the ECRL project, whether or not it is necessary. If it is not, then we will stop it where it has already been built,” he told a press conference after attending a forum entitled ‘A Talk with Tun M Series 2.0: Youths’ Economy Challenges’ organised by Akademi Siasah Anak Muda (Aksi Muda) here today.

The transformation project, a brainchild of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is expected to be completed in 2024. ECRL is set to become a catalyst for the country’s economic growth, especially in the East Coast (of the peninsula).

In his blog posting in August last year, Najib said the rail journey from the Integrated Transport Terminal (ITT) in Gombak, Selangor to Kota Baru, Kelantan was expected to be less than four hours compared to seven hours by road which can stretch to 12 hours during festive seasons, not 14 hours as mentioned by Dr Mahathir.

Meanwhile, Mahathir said he “could not accept” the manifesto of Pakatan Harapan in which the pact wanted to abolish tolls if it were to win GE14.

Admitting that it was a matter of disagreement in Pakatan Harapan, he said: “I have experience when it comes to tolls, I cannot accept (the idea of) removing tolls”.

“If there are no tolls, we cannot maintain (the highways)… We cannot widen the roads. If we want to build new roads... the private companies will not do that if there is no profit,” he said.

On free education, Dr Mahathir said Pakatan Harapan did not intend to give free education if it won GE14.

“Normally, free things are deemed as not valuable... As such, Pakatan Harapan will offer scholarships at all levels of education,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also said the pact had also yet to finalise its logo or symbol to be used in the GE14.

“We will choose only one symbol but it cannot be revealed yet,” he added. — Bernama