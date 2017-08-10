Early flights to Jeddah benefit Malaysian pilgrims

JEDDAH, Aug 10 — The move by Tabung Haji (TH) to increase the number of early flights carrying Malaysian pilgrims to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, through King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, this year, proved to be beneficial.

Jeddah 1438 Hijrah Haj operations director, Mohamad Zamry Mohd Noor said compared to having many early flights to Madinah last year, TH’s new move this year had eased and speeded up the arrival process of Malaysian pilgrims as not many pilgrims from other countries had arrived yet.

The early arrival of Malaysian pilgrims at the Jeddah airport had given them comfort as there was no rush and large crowds, he said to reporters at the Jeddah operations management centre, here.

He said the new move had enabled TH officers to manage the pilgrims better, including when passing through inspection by Saudi immigration.

“The process of picking up the luggage has been smooth compared to last year, where the pilgrims were forced to scramble through due to late arrival (in Jeddah) that was close to ‘Wukuf’ Day (or the Day of Arafah, a key ritual and highlight of the Haj pilgrimage where all pilgrims would gather at the Plain of Arafah in prayer and repentance).

“Last year, when some flights arrived late and close to ‘Wukuf’ Day, the pilgrims had to endure five to six hours from their arrival to the time when they were finally at their designated lodgings. However, this year, the whole process takes about two to three hours,” he said.

For this year’s Haj season, Mohamad Zamry and other personnel at the centre are entrusted to assist with the pilgrims’ arrival via 64 flights from Malaysia.

“To date, we have received 14 flights carrying over 5,000 pilgrims,” said Mohamad Zamry, adding that the last flight from Malaysia to King Abdulaziz International Airport was scheduled to arrive on Aug 26.

He also said that so far, no Malaysian pilgrims had faced problems while undergoing check-up by the Saudi health authorities as they had received vaccinations, including against meningitis, before leaving for the Holy Land.

On the e-Hajj system implemented by the Saudi government some years ago, aimed at efficient handling of the arrival of pilgrims from across the world, Mohamad Zamry said it had accelerated the Immigration and Customs processes. — Bernama