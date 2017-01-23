Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 7:11 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

Eaglexpress renews safety certificate for hajj and umrah

Monday January 23, 2017
06:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

China tells Trump to grasp importance of ‘One China’ policyChina tells Trump to grasp importance of ‘One China’ policy

The Edit: See these kids try Indonesian food for the first timeThe Edit: See these kids try Indonesian food for the first time

Hong Kong evacuates dozens after WWII bomb foundHong Kong evacuates dozens after WWII bomb found

The Edit: China’s ‘baby bump’The Edit: China’s ‘baby bump’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

IATA renewed the IOSA Operators Certification for Eaglexpress after it had conformed to provisions set under IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme. — File picIATA renewed the IOSA Operators Certification for Eaglexpress after it had conformed to provisions set under IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Eaglexpress Air Charter Sdn Bhd is gearing up from being the provider of ‘wet lease’ aircraft to becoming the leading carrier for chartered flights for Hajj and Umrah after renewing its safety certificate.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the body that monitored aviation safety, renewed the IOSA Operators Certification for Eaglexpress after it had conformed to provisions set under IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme. 

The charter flight carrier had its certification renewed for the second time and continued to be a private provider of flights to the holy city. 

“Eaglexpress remains proud to be one of the few airlines operating out of Malaysia to have reached this level of safety and performance. 

“The company wants to make Hajj and Umrah more accessible to the global Muslim population,” it said in a statement. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline