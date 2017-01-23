Eaglexpress renews safety certificate for hajj and umrah

IATA renewed the IOSA Operators Certification for Eaglexpress after it had conformed to provisions set under IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Eaglexpress Air Charter Sdn Bhd is gearing up from being the provider of ‘wet lease’ aircraft to becoming the leading carrier for chartered flights for Hajj and Umrah after renewing its safety certificate.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the body that monitored aviation safety, renewed the IOSA Operators Certification for Eaglexpress after it had conformed to provisions set under IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme.

The charter flight carrier had its certification renewed for the second time and continued to be a private provider of flights to the holy city.

“Eaglexpress remains proud to be one of the few airlines operating out of Malaysia to have reached this level of safety and performance.

“The company wants to make Hajj and Umrah more accessible to the global Muslim population,” it said in a statement. — Bernama