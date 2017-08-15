e-Reporting system makes it easy for public to lodge police report, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak praised the police’s e-Reporting system that enabled the people in the Klang Valley to lodge police report online. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today praised the implementation of the e-Reporting system developed by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to facilitate the public when dealing with the force.

Najib said this was an innovation that enabled the people in the Klang Valley to lodge police report online without having to go to any police station, particularly for non-criminal cases that do not require further investigations.

“It includes cases such as missing identity card, driving licence, passport, credit card, ATM card and the likes, which make up 80 to 90 per cent of reports received by the police.

“If you lost your identity card, for example, you just have to report it via the e-Reporting system, print the report and take it to the National Registration Department to apply for a new identity card,” he said in his latest blog post at www.najibrazak.com today.

The e-Reporting system was launched on March 10 to enable the public to lodge a police report online for non-criminal cases.

At present, the system, however, is accessible only in the Klang Valley and restricted to Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above.

“InsyaAllah, the access to the system will be expanded nationwide soon,” Najib said.

According to the prime minister, the government has always tried to improve its public service delivery through the various incentives under the National Blue Ocean Strategy to ensure success of the Government Transformation Programme.

He explained that the transformation and development were not limited to infrastructure, but also services rendered to the people.

“Congratulations to PDRM and the Home Ministry under the leadership of Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the initiative, which I believe will defenitely benefit the people,” he added.

The e-Reporting system can be accessed at https://ereporting.rmp.gov.my. — Bernama