E-Kad Mega Ops: 4,500 illegals, 89 employers detained

Mustafar checks a list of workers during a raid at Kawasan Perkilang Batu 8 in Klang after E-Kad application deadline expired at midnight on June 30. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriGEORGE TOWN, July 22 — About 4,500 illegal immigrants and 89 employers were arrested in the Immigration Department of Malaysia’s (JIM) E-Kad Mega Ops nationwide until last night since the special operation began on July 1.

JIM’s director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said all the illegals were detained for various offences including abusing of (visit) passes and not having the required documents.

“Of the total, the illegals from Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia have recorded among the highest number of illegals.

“In addition to conducting arrests, we have also prosecuted them in court in recent weeks,” he said when met by reporters after an investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 79th birthday of the Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas at Dewan Sri Pinang, here today.

Meanwhile, Mustafar said 135 illegals were detained by the Penang Immigration Department in two operations carried out in Bayan Lepas and Bukit Mertajam last night.

In the meantime, he called on local authorities to take action against premises conducting immoral activities especially in major urban areas such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Ipoh, Perak and Johor Bharu.

“We do not condone all these. The Immigration Department is taking action against illegals who are involved with immoral activities but if this matter is not dealt with effectively including by local authorities, it will recur,” he said.

Registrations of illegals under the Enforcement Card (E-Kad) programme to legalise them started on Feb 15 and ended on June 30. — Bernama