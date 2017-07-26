e-IPTS to provide clear student data

HELP University students Ng Suet Cheng, 18 (left), and Larissa Ping Liew, 18, showcasing the new e-IPTS system that was launched at the HELP University Subang Campus. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PETALING JAYA, July 26 — The newly launched e-IPTS system will help keep track of the status and performance of students in private universities, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said the system allowed for clear data tracking of all parties involved.

“It is clearer, more transparent and easily accessible for ministry officials as they receive real time data,” he said.

“Actual data can no longer be obtained through manual data collected through applications and surveys.

“Application approval by the ministry takes time to analyse. This would help ease the process and will not only help us improve our delivery system but also our services as well,’’ he said at the launch of the e-IPTS system. and the ministry’s Meet the Customers Day at HELP University’s new Subang 2 campus in Subang Bestari yesterday.

The system originated from the IPTS Formation Management System (IFMS) and now has been rebranded as e-IPTS.

Idris, however, acknowledged the weakness of e-IPTS’ earlier version but said the new system would continue to be updated constantly.

HELP University president and Deputy Chancellor Datuk Paul Chan said the system would allow greater transparency and help reduce claims of fake certification.

“Now that all the accredited programmes are listed online, it is easier to check whether the certification students are interested in is credible.

“Malaysian education certificates have always been sought after and we are grateful that such a system exists to protect its value,’’ he said.

To date, there is 497 private higher learning institutions registered with the ministry and all are required to use the e-IPTS system.

Idris said any private college or university not utilising the system could be considered as an unrecognised institution.