Legalisation of e-hailing services an important milestone for Malaysians, says Liow

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the legalisation would also help the country to achieve its 40 per cent public transportation modal share target by 2030. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The recent legalisation of e-hailing services such as Uber and Grabcar is an important milestone for the Malaysian public, according to Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

“It (legalisation) shows that Malaysian public transportation is moving into the digital era (by providing digital services). We are confident that it will be a more efficient service… I would say that it is an important milestone for Malaysians,” he told reporters after attending the Young Malaysians Movement (YMM) 45th Annual General Assembly held here, today.

Around 300 members of the non-profit organisation for Chinese youths gathered at the event, which was also attended by YMM president Chew Sir Boon and Terengganu State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong.

Liow said the legalisation would also help the country to achieve its 40 per cent public transportation modal share target by 2030.

“By 2027, the Mass Rapid Transit project would be completed and by then all linkages within the city would be really enhanced...all these would further enhance public transportation in Malaysia, so as to achieve the 40 per cent target,” he said.

Liow also said that public transportation services such as Uber, taxis and buses would help provide last-mile connection because of the need for these types of transportation and last-mile support.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri was reported as saying that Malaysia created history as the first country to legally recognise using e-hailing services such as Uber and Grabcar as a public transport service when the bill on it was passed in the Parliament last Thursday (July 27). — Bernama