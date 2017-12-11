Dutch company to take over OldTown for RM1.47b

OldTown reportedly said in a statement that major shareholders owning 51.4 per cent of shares have undertaken to accept the offer.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Dutch company Jacobs Douwe Egberts Holdings Asia NL BV (JDE) has offered to take over white coffee chain OldTown Bhd for RM1.47 billion.

The Star Online reported that the takeover offer of RM1.47 billion, or RM3.18 a share, was 10.4 per cent higher than the last traded price of RM2.88 on December 7.

“The offeror (JDE) intends to make the offer with a view to delisting and privatising OldTown.

“Based on the outstanding 463.239 million shares as at Dec 11 and the offer price of RM3.18 per OldTown share, the total outlay for the offer will be RM1.473 billion,” CIMB Investment Bank, who is acting on behalf of JDE, was quoted as saying.

OldTown reportedly said in a statement that major shareholders owning 51.4 per cent of shares have undertaken to accept the offer.

JDE is a global coffee and tea business.