Duo who hijacked Penang council lorry charged with obstruction

Mohammad Haziq Amman Mohd Hussain, 28, (left) was jointly charged with Abdul Muhaimin Mohd Hassan, 34, for allegedly obstructing Penang Island City Council (MBPP) enforcement officers from discharging their duties at about 8.30pm on May 4.GEORGE TOWN, May 9 — Two men who drove off in a Penang council enforcement lorry last week were charged with obstructing public officers from discharging their duty in a magistrate’s court here today.

Mohammad Haziq Amman Mohd Hussain, 28, was jointly charged with Abdul Muhaimin Mohd Hassan, 34, with allegedly obstructing Penang Island City Council (MBPP) enforcers at about 8.30pm on May 4.

They allegedly committed the offence by driving off with the MBPP lorry when the vehicle had stopped at a stall in from of the Bagan Jermal Fire Station in Tanjung Tokong.

They are charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code that allows for a maximum two years’ jail or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

Both men claimed trail after the charge was read out to them and Magistrate Mohamad Amin Shahul Fatin Hussin allowed them bail of RM7,000 each with one surety.

He then fixed July 4 for mention of the case.

Last week, it was reported that the two men hijacked the lorry and recorded themselves swearing at MBPP officers as they drove it to the Pulau Tikus police station about 2km away.

The men were immediately arrested when they arrived at the police station and had been remanded till today.

Prior to that, the MBPP enforcement team had stopped at an illegal food stall there, believed to belong to one of the men, and started seizing the tables and chairs that was set out along the pavement.