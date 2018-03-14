Duo caught for alleged robbery at Subang Parade

Cops arrested two people on suspicion of robbing a man at the Subang Parade parking lot on March 1. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Two people were arrested Monday on suspicion of robbing a man at the parking lot of the Subang Parade mall in Subang Jaya on March 1.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Choo Lily said the duo, aged 27 and 30, were arrested around 2pm in Subang Jaya.

Police also seized four mobile phones from them.

“The two suspects later admitted to committing the robbery.

“Checks revealed one of them has a previous record from 2016 for criminal intimidation,” she said.

According to Choo, a distress call was made by a Subang Parade security guard on March 1 to report the robbery in progress.

She said subsequent investigations led police the duo.