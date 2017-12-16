Dumpsite fire: DOE will take enforcement action

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ampang November 6, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Department of Environment (DOE) will take enforcement action under Section 29 (A) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 against landowners who are involved in the fire incident at illegal dumpsite in Jalan Ulu Yam, Gombak, Selangor.

Natural Resource and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the DOE personnel had gone to the site to conduct investigations following complaints it received on the incident in social media on Wednesday.

“Investigations revealed that the fire broke out at the hillside area near Jalan Utara Ulu Yam-Gombak which is used as an illegal dumpsite. The fire covers one acre (0.4 hectares),” he said in a statement here today.

He said the DOE was conducting daily monitoring and patrolling to ensure that there was no new open burning at the area.

Under Section 29 (A) of the act, those found guilty of open burning can be fined up to RM500,000 or imprisoned up to five years, or both.

“Under this provision, landowners can also be penalised if open burning occurs on their land,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said the ministry through the Irrigation and Drainage Department had carried out the National Coastal Erosion Study (NCES) in 2015 to examine the issue of coastal erosion as a whole.

“The study found that the total length of the country’s coastline is 8,840km comprising 3,772km in peninsula, Sabah (3,753km), Sarawak (1,234km) and Labuan (81km).

“The study also revealed that 15.3 per cent of the coastline has been experiencing erosion,” he said in a separate statement.

He said Kuala Nerus beach was one of the 44 areas (covering 55.4km) experiencing critical erosion and RM90 million had been allocated under the Rolling Plan Three of the 11th Malaysia Plan for coastal erosion control project which was scheduled to commence next year at the beach.

A total of RM10 million would also be allocated for beach nourishment works at Kampung Telipot, Kuala Nerus. — Bernama