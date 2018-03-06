Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Malaysia

Dua Lipa edits Insta post over ‘babi’ row

By Jordan Barnes

Tuesday March 6, 2018
03:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Philippine boxing idol Pacquiao eyes next fight in MalaysiaPhilippine boxing idol Pacquiao eyes next fight in Malaysia

Mastermind of syndicate behind passport forgery arrestedMastermind of syndicate behind passport forgery arrested

The Edit: The transgender Chilean who conquered HollywoodThe Edit: The transgender Chilean who conquered Hollywood

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after Buddhist-Muslim clashSri Lanka declares state of emergency after Buddhist-Muslim clash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Dua Lipa posted a birthday message to her father on the social media platform yesterday, originally writing “Happy birthday babi” with a throwback photo of the pair. — Reuters picDua Lipa posted a birthday message to her father on the social media platform yesterday, originally writing “Happy birthday babi” with a throwback photo of the pair. — Reuters picPETALING JAYA, March 6 — British songstress Dua Lipa changed an Instagram post dedicated to her father after Malaysians picked up on her use of the word babi.

The pop star, who is of Albanian descent, posted a birthday message to her father on the social media platform yesterday, originally writing “Happy birthday babi” with a throwback photo of the pair.

Babi means dad in her parents’ native Albanian.

 

 

She changed the wording to “Happy birthday dad” after comments from Malaysians.

Social media users here mocked the New Rules singer and her use of the word babi, which means pig in Bahasa Malaysia.

Other Malaysians denounced those mocking the artiste over the term.

There’s renewed interest in Dua Lipa who announced last month she will bring her The Self-Titled Tour to Kuala Lumpur on May 3.

However, some fans now fear she may reconsider after the Instagram controversy.

“On behalf of some Malaysian(’s) immature acts, i sincerely apologise to you Dua. I hope this will not change your mind to perform in Malaysia,” wrote user onethousandyears.

“She got attacked for speaking and addressing in her own language. Malaysians need to chill,” added iamkhairuddin.

The singer’s record label confirmed there is no change to her scheduled appearance at KL Live.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram