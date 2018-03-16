Drunk man rams pick-up truck into Lim Goh Tong Memorial Hall (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, March 16 — A heavily intoxicated man rammed his pick-up truck into the Lim Goh Tong Memorial Hall in Genting Highland this afternoon.

Several videos of the incident recorded by eyewitnesses showed the suspect brazenly ignoring police orders to surrender and continued to rev the engine wanting to enter further into the hall.

However the truck was stuck at the staircase leading to the entrance of the hall. The rear left tyre had burnt out as the suspect continued hitting the accelerator.

The video showed a police officer pointing his sub-machine gun at the suspect hoping that would force him out of the car.

A police source told Malay Mail that policemen at the scene knew that they had to do something as the suspect was blatantly ignoring police warnings.

“One of the officers used a baton to break the window and managed to overpower him.

Police are seen hauling the driver out of his pick-up truck. — Picture via Facebook

“Other policemen joined in and arrested the suspect. No shots were fired in the incident,” he said.

The suspect was also believed to be high on drugs and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the shocking incident.

“Investigations are underway to determine what the suspect was doing prior to the incident.

“There is a possibility that the suspect had lost money at the Genting Highland’s casino and was frustrated,” said the source.

The man appeared to be topless when he was forced out of his truck.

Bentong police chief Supt Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor confirmed the incident and said a statement will be issued soon.