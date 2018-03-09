Drunk driver arrested after trying to snatch cop’s gun

The incident started at about 1pm when a team of five uniformed policeman in a police car were on the way to the Johor Baru South district police headquarters to report for duty at the state capital’s Chingay parade. — Picture by Ben TanJOHOR BARU, March 9 — A 31-year-old man was arrested after he shouted obscenities, acted aggressive and tried to snatch the service pistol of a policeman during a scuffle along Jalan Meldrum in the city centre here yesterday.

The incident started at about 1pm when a team of five uniformed policeman in a police car were on the way to the Johor Baru South district police headquarters to report for duty at the state capital’s Chingay parade later in the day.

A source familiar with the case said the police team, from the Bukit Besar police station in Kota Tinggi, were traveling along Jalan Tun Razak here when the suspect in a Perodua Viva drove haphazardly and honked at them several times.

“The suspect’s car, that was at the back of the police car, later overtook them and the suspect flashed his middle finger at the policemen.

“The policemen who were surprised at the suspect’s action then trailed him towards Jalan Meldrum where the latter had suddenly stopped his car in the middle of the road,” the source to Malay Mail today.

The source said the policemen then alighted from their car to question the suspect and requested for his personal identification documents.

“All of a sudden, the suspect became aggressive and shoved a policeman, while hurling vulgarities at the rest.

“The other policemen then tried to subdue him, before a scuffle ensued where the suspect tried several times to reach for a policeman’s automatic pistol,” said the source.

The suspect was eventually overpowered before being arrested and brought to the Johor Baru South district police headquarters. His car was also impounded for further investigations.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect, who was believed to be drunk, did not have any prior criminal records and the car was also not reported stolen.

Police have classified the case under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging duties.