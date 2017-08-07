Drug trafficker, customer nabbed while high on syabu

TELUK INTAN, Aug 7 — Police detained a drug trafficker and his female customer while they were high on syabu in a raid at a house in Langkap near here, last Wednesday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said police also found an air rifle and four bullets when they raided the house at 5pm.

“Checks at the house led to the discovery of over 100 grammes of syabu in a plastic packet with an estimated value of RM9,300.

“We believe the air riffle and bullets might have been used by the (male) suspect during transactions to scare off customers,” he told a press conference at the Hilir Perak district police headquarters here today.

Mohd Marzhuki said police had seized a Kawasaki 250cc motorcycle worth RM25,000 under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

Both the suspects, in their 20s and 40s, were being remanded for a week until this Wednesday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960. — Bernama