Drug suspect gives up live grenade to cops

Canine bomb sniffers in the area making sure no other explosives were hidden in the area. — Photo from police sourceKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Police were led to a functioning hand grenade at a condominium in Kuchai Lama today by an alleged drug user whom they had arrested earlier.

The suspect, in his 40s and without prior criminal records, is said to have obtained the explosive device from a Thai acquaintance around two years ago, but claimed he had no intention to use it or injure anyone.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim said police were led to where the suspect had hidden the grenade after they interrogated him.

“It was found buried in soil next to a drain behind the B Block staircase of the De Tropicana along Jalan Kuchai Maju this afternoon by a bomb squad.

“The squad later secured the explosive and scanned the surrounding areas, making sure there were no other explosives hidden in the area,” he said.

Maslan said the suspect later claimed he buried the grenade because he feared capture by the authorities.

“I can assure you there is no element of terrorism involved, and no one was at risk of being injured with the discovery of the explosive device,” he said.

The episode began around 9.30am, when the man was arrested outside an entertainment outlet after his behaviour led police to suspect he was under the influence of narcotics.

He then told them about the grenade during questioning, before leading police to the location.

“He told investigators he buried it at the condominium only because he used to live there around two years ago, and has since moved to Bandar Puteri Kinrara,” he said.

Mazlan said a bomb and canine squad was deployed to the condominium where they ordered residents to clear the location.

“After securing the area, the squad unearthed the bomb and brought it to a secure location to be verified.

“Once the canine squad failed to find similar objects, we declared the area safe and allowed residents to return home,” he said.

Mazlan urged the public to not speculate on the discovery or to believe supposed details of the case shared on social media.

“Anyone with credible information can channel it towards the police and assist us in investigations,” he said.