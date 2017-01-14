Drug suspect drowns in failed attempt to escape from police

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 14 — A 27-year-old drug suspect is believed to have drowned last night after attempting earlier to escape from police at Kampung Bekok, Hulu Besut.

Besut District police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said today that Muhamad Ekraam Maidin’s body was found at 9.50pm.

“He was involved in a car chase with police around 5.20pm when he suddenly stopped by the roadside and ran out towards a bush near a river. Seeing police approaching, he jumped into the river and swam to the middle.

“After police called out to him to turn back as the river was wide and the water was deep, he appeared to heed and swim back to the riverbank. But about 50 metres from the bank, he disappeared,” Mohd Zamri told Bernama when contacted.

He said the post mortem did not indicate any criminal element.

Meanwhile, police found 1,200 horse pills weighing 119.64g and nine packets of syabu weighing 5.72g worth RM13,080 from the Perodua Axia car driven by the suspect.

The man was also found to have three previous drug convictions. — Bernama