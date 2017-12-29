Drug: Nigerian student escapes death penalty

SHAH ALAM, Dec 29 — A Nigerian student of a private university college escaped the death gallows after the High Court here today acquitted and discharged him on a charge of trafficking in 21,017gm of drug into the country.

Judge Datuk Abdul Halim Aman ordered the release of Iwu Christopher Chinedu, 30, after finding that the defence had succeeded in raising reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

In the judgment, Abdul Halim said his decision to acquit and discharge Chinedu, a diploma student in business administration, was made after finding that his defence was not an afterthought and a denial.

He said the testimony by Chinedu was credible and consistent with the caution statement that was recorded during investigation of the case.

“The accused succeeded in proving that he had no knowledge and control of the drug,” said Abdul Halim.

Chinedu was alleged to have committed the offence at Mentari Court Apartment, Jalan PJS 8/9 near here, at about 9.20pm on May 9, 2015.

The drug was found in a washing machine in the apartment which Chinedu rented for a friend.

He was charged under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and would face the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Rosidah Abu Bakar prosecuted, while Chinedu was represented by lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan. — Bernama