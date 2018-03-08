Drug bust Sarawak’s biggest of 2018 so far, say police

Police said the drugs were worth a total of RM1.7 million. ― AFP picMIRI, March 8 — The police on Monday seized drugs worth RM1.7 million, the biggest haul in Sarawak this year, with the arrest of a man on Monday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Seri Amer Awal said the suspect, in his 20s, was arrested at the parking lot of a petrol station at Ngu junction, Batu Niah, Jalan Miri-Bintulu and believed to be a drug-trafficking syndicate member.

“The drugs seized are 2,578g of methamphetamine, marijuana (3516.38g), erimin 5 (1,230 tablets), ecstasy (3,568 tablets) and Yaba pills (950 tablets),” he said in a press conference here today.

Amer said the drugs were seized at two different locations, at Ngu junction and a residential home in Tanjung Lobang, on the same day.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 that provides for the death sentence upon conviction,” he said.

Amer said the suspect was remanded for seven days until March 13 to facilitate investigations.

“We are tracking down the suspect's fellow syndicate members who are locals and foreigners,” he said.

He said the syndicate was believed to have sold the drugs around Miri city and the police were in the midst of identifying where the syndicate obtained the supply.

“The syndicate’s tactic is to hide the drugs in food boxes and packets,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah and Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Johnathan Ringgit. — Bernama