Drug addicts sent to National Service camp for new rehab trials

In the trial, 200 addicts were sent to the National Service camp in Semenyih, where they will spend two months learning the NS training modules that emphasise on re-integration into society. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Drug addicts in Selangor have been sent to a National Service camp in the state as part a new trial initiative that could replace rehabilitation programmes worldwide, according to a report.

According to the New Straits Times, the new programme is led by the National Anti Drugs Agency (Nada).

“The society based programme for drug addicts is a trend all over the world,” Nada director general Datuk Dr Abdullah Halim Mohd Hussin reportedly said.

The programme is also expected to install nationalism and patriotism among the participants.

He also said that in the future, drug addicts who seek treatment can do so by voluntarily joining the programme at the NS camp.