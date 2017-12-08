Drop in number of flood evacuees in Raub

KUANTAN, Dec 8 — The number of flood evacuees in Raub dropped to 212 as of 10 am from 235 at 6 am, enabling two relief centres to be closed.

The evacuees were being accommodated at five centres — Kampung Temau community hall (10 people from three families); Sega Lama community hall (30 from five families): Kampung Pia hall (96 from 27 families); Sekolah Kebangsaan Chenua (45 from 10 families) and Masjid Jamek Kuala Semantan (31 from nine families),” said Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff .

He said the two centres which closed were the community halls in Kampung Ulu Sungai and Kampung Ulu Renggol.

He also said that the level of Sungai Lipis at the Batu Malim station, which exceeded the danger point of 115.2 metres this morning, had dropped to the warning point of 114.2 metres.

The level of Sungai Dong remained at the warning point of 117.86 metres, but was reported to be dropping, he added.

Zainal said, however, that the level of Sungai Gali at the Gali Bridge was at the warning point of 122.7 metres and rising, and people living along the river faced the risk of floods. — Bernama