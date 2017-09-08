Driver who hit Malaysian athletes pleads not guilty to reckless driving

KUALA SELANGOR, Sept 8 — The driver of a Toyota Hilux who was alleged to have rammed into four Malaysian cycling athletes and their chief coach yesterday was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with reckless driving to an extent that it resulted in a road accident.

Anuar Wahab, 46, from Jengka, Pahang, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Abdul Jalil Salam.

He was charged with driving the four-wheel-drive-vehicle, with registration number CCY 8590, in a dangerous manner to an extent that it resulted in a road accident at KM12.5 of the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (Latar) here at about 10.45 am yesterday.

The charge, under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides an imprisonment for up to five years and is liable to fine of up to RM15,000, if found guilty.

Abdul Jalil, in allowing Anuar to be released on bail of RM5,000 in one surety, set Oct 16 for mention.

Anuar was also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station on the first of every month pending disposal of the case.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mahmoodah V. M. Abdul Latif , while Anuar was represented by lawyer M. Saravanan.

Those injured in the crash were Chief Coach Mohd Johari Nayan, 42, Para Asean athletes Mohd Hairul Hazwan Wahab, 25, and Muhammad Khairul Nizam Mohd Ali, 19; and two pilot riders, namely Mohd Nor Rizual Zainal, 31, and Muhamad Nur Syafiq Suhaimy, 25.

The four cyclists, accompanied by Mohd Johari on a motorcycle, were from Ijok in Kuala Selangor and heading to Rawang, as part of their training for the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games to be held from September 17-23.

They are being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Bernama